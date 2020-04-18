Mandy Rose Says She’s Been Told Her Whole Life She Has Nothing to Offer Except Her Looks, Says She’s More Than That

– Mandy Rose released a new vlog today where she responded to Sonya Deville’s comments last night on Smackdown. You can see the video and some highlights of Rose’s comments below. Later in the video, Mandy noted that Sonya Deville is “dead” to her.

Mandy Rose on what Sonya Deville said: “For those of you who saw what went down tonight on Smackdown, my former best friend Sonya Deville said I was nothing more than a ‘centerfold b****,’ and that really hurts. It’s still hurting, can’t really explain to you how I feel. Honestly, I’m pretty speechless. Coming from the one person that I thought really knew the real me, and never in a million years did I ever think the things that she said would come out of her mouth.”

On not knowing where she and Sonya went wrong: “But I don’t know where I went wrong, I don’t know what happened along the way. I don’t know — I really don’t know why she feels like this, but it’s unfortunate. There’s one thing I just want to say is that everything Sonya said tonight is — there’s nothing I haven’t heard before. My whole life, I’ve been called ‘Just a pretty face, and you’ll never amount to anything. You don’t really have anything to offer, but your looks.’ And it’s never defined who I am. I mean, I’ve heard it my whole life. It’s nothing new. There’s just so much more to Mandy Rose than looks, and I hope you guys can all see that. I hope you all do see that. And if not, hopefully you can see that because there’s so much more. And it’s a shame that Sonya Deville feels this way.”

Mandy Rose on haters: “Hopefully, you can see that I’m more than just a pretty face, unlike Sonya Deville and the haters out there because there’s enough haters in this world. We don’t need anymore. So, I love you guys, and I hope you guys enjoy this video, and many more to come. So, mwah *blows a kiss*.”