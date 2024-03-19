Mandy Rose Reveals What She Misses About Wrestling, Having Unfinished Business

– During a recent interview with Monopoly Events, WWE Superstar Mandy Rose discussed missing wrestling, the end of her Toxic Attraction stable, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mandy Rose on if she misses wrestling: “Days like today, I will say, there was a part of me when I was sitting in the ring, doing the Q&A and all the fans were there, I do miss it, I will say. I said in an interview not too long ago that I didn’t really have the itch. I don’t know if I have the itch to go back and wrestle full-time right now. However, I do miss the fans. I miss the camaraderie. I miss the adrenaline rush. I’m doing a lot of amazing things, and I’m so grateful for where I’m at in my life. But do I have that adrenaline rush? Not really. I think that might be missing.”

On having unfinished business and Toxic Attraction: “I would do it for the fans. I would do it for the aspect of, there was some unfinished business….Toxic Attraction was so amazing, as much as some things didn’t pan out the way I wanted. I do feel bad a little bit and a little guilty in the sense of like, we had something going so amazing, and I kind of feel for the girls in the group because they don’t hold it against me or anything, but it’s just one of those things where maybe there is something in the future. So never say never. I don’t think the door is fully shut. The boots aren’t totally hung up, so you’ll just have to wait and see.”

Mandy Rose was released by WWE in December 2022 due to risque content that was being posted on her Fansly account.