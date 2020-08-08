wrestling / News
WWE News: Mandy Rose Debuts New Look During Smackdown Attack on Sonya Deville, Video of Big E Promo
August 7, 2020
– Mandy Rose wasn’t going to take Sonya Deville’s assault on her haircut last week lying down, and came out for revenge on this week’s Smackdown. Deville was a “special correspondent” on The Dirt Sheet this week and taunted Rose over the attack. That led into a tag team match with Miz & Morrison taking on Heavy Machinery and during the match, Rose came out for revenge:
– WWE posted video of Big E’s backstage promo on tonight’s Smackdown discussing his singles run and the support of the WWE Universe and his New Day brethren:
