wrestling / News
Mandy Rose, Rhea Ripley & Raquel Gonzalez Flexing Some Muscle, Liv Morgan Top Superstar Instagram Photos
December 12, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Miz, Maryse, Mandy Rose, Toxic Attraction posing with all their belts, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez flexing some muscle, Austin Theory, McKenzie Mitchell, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/90XXnwOX6d pic.twitter.com/5etLYyrX9C
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2021
