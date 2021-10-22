Mandy Rose Wants To Show ‘Ruthless Aggression’ In WWE NXT, Talks Edgier Side Of Her Character

In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Mandy Rose discussed her thoughts on the WWE NXT 2.0 direction thus far, wanting to show ruthless aggression with her character, and much more. Here’s what she had to say:

Mandy Rose on her thoughts on the NXT 2.0 direction thus far: “Change in my world is always good. Of course, there is always apprehension. There is always fear a little bit with change — because you never know what the outcome is going to be. You might feel a little uncomfortable at first, but I think so far, I have been feeling the change. My career has always been based on taking risks — just going for that leap of faith and having my hard work and talent and perseverance and everything else kind of come along with it. So, I am really excited overall [with the] NXT 2.0, the rebrand. I think it is awesome, and there is always room for improvement in everything that we do. As far as myself, there is always room for improvement. I am just excited for this new look, this new character, and [the chance to] kind of show up and show out, to be honest.”

On what fans can expect from her character moving forward and wanting to show ruthless aggression: “I would say ruthless aggression! That is what comes to my mind in the first place. My whole career has been the ‘Golden Goddess,’ ‘God’s Greatest Creation.’ A lot of it has been based on my looks, and that is fine. But, at the end of the day, I want to be known for my abilities, my athleticism, how hard I have trained, and how hard I have worked to get to where I have got and not just about my looks. Yeah, it is great to look amazing and pretty, but that won’t always be there. [laughs] We all get old! (LAUGHTER) It doesn’t mean I am going to come out with a garbage bag over my head. I am still hot; I am still sexy, and it is still me, but I am a little edgier and ruthless side of me that I am excited to show.”