– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose claimed last month that Tiffany Stratton stole her slogan, saying in a somewhat tongue-in-cheek manner that Stratton’s “Put some respect on my name” was her slogan and also teased the idea of facing Stratton later on. During a recent edition of her Power Alphas podcast, Mandy Rose said her comments were taken out of context and blown out of proportion. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mandy Rose on how she wasn’t bashing Tiffany Stratton: “First of all, let’s just make something clear; I never bashed Tiffany Stratton. I actually put her over another previous episode weeks before, about how I think she’s an amazing talent. I think she’s definitely going places. And look at her; she’s the champion. She’s only been up on the main roster less than two years. I’ve always commended and highly complimented her.”

On how people took her comments too seriously: “So people were just going nuts. Like ‘Oh my god, you’re just jealous. You’re this, you’re that. She’s done more.’ And I’m like ‘Guys, calm down first of all.’ And I did it on one of my videos on Snapchat…just talking about how y’all got to calm down and not take everything so serious. It was like, a little extreme. But kudos to Tiffany Stratton, okay? Because I think she’s an incredible talent. And there’s no heat, trust me. I’m at a point of my life where that is not where I go, trust me.”