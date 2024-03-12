Mandy Rose Says She’s Not Done With Wrestling

– During a recent Q&A session with SoCalVal at Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling show this month, former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose (aka Amanda Rose Saccomanno) discussed if she’s done with wrestling and if she ever plans on getting back into the ring. According to the former NXT Women’s Champion, she hasn’t retired or hung up her boots yet. Mandy Rose stated the following (via Fightful):

“I always tell people, I haven’t hung up the boots. There are times when I really think about it, and I’m like, ‘I would love to come back,’ if it was the right time, right place. I wouldn’t say no, but right now, I am enjoying my time and my freedom. It just has to be the right time, but I don’t think I’m done wrestling.”

Mandy Rose was released by WWE in December 2022 due to risque content that was being posted on her Fansly account.