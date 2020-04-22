Mandy Rose Says She And Otis Have Been Friends Since NXT

In an interview with Metro, Mandy Rose spoke about her on-screen chemistry with Otis, which she says goes back to their NXT days when they first became friends. Here are highlights:

On their angle at Wrestlemania: “I’d say WrestleMania was definitely a great show, and especially our segment, I really enjoyed it. A lot of people were involved, and it helped – even though we’d have obviously loved to have a crowd reaction. But it worked out for what it was.”

On their on-screen chemistry: “Otis and I go way back to NXT and we’ve been friends since NXT, so it’s very nice to know the person pretty well. You feel comfortable and I think it comes off more natural on TV as well, which is cool. He’s obviously just so funny. I’m always trying to keep a straight face – and when we’re not working together as well!”

On how Dolph Ziggler helped with the story: “He’s definitely the one that’s got the most experience, and putting his knowledge into it definitely has helped. And you know, someone who has that experience and has been in the company for a long time and is so well respected – it’s nice to have that with us.”