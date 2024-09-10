Mandy Rose Says She Still Doesn’t Know About An In-Ring Return

Mandy Rose has been away from wrestling since WWE let her go in December 2022. The release was after she lost her NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. The reason WWE released her was due to some risque content she was sharing on her FanTime website.

On her Power Alphas podcast, Rose discussed being part of the BLP Wrestler’s Combine, taking on Xia Zhao, Ash By Elegance, and Jordynne Grace. Here are the highlights:

On the experience: “I was asked to do a little run in. I was iffy about this. I have yet to make an in-ring appearance. I decided to do it. It was literally two seconds. I was feeling under the weather. As I ran out to give my knee to Shazza, my other leg gave out when I jumped. I still hit the knee, you wouldn’t even be able to tell. I jumped and my leg gave out. The back of my knee has been bothering me. I had a MRI and nothing came up alarming. It’s strange. I don’t know what’s going on. It’s weird movements. It happened in the gym one day, and then it goes away. It’s not this crazy tear or anything scary, but it happened when I went to give my knee for the first time in two years. Mind you, the knee still looks good, because I’m that bitch. I kind of fall and rolled out of the ring. I don’t know if it’s a testament of ‘your time is done in the ring, maybe you should hang up the boots.’ Not saying that’s what it is, but it scared me a little bit. On the flip side, it did bring me back. obviously, I miss wrestling. I miss the camaraderie, the fans, and the adrenaline rush

On fan support: “Whether or not I am going to be getting back (in the ring), I still don’t have an answer right now. Did I get the itch? I do have the itch a little bit. I have a lot of things going on right now. For me, it has to make sense. Not just financial sense. It has to make sense in the aspect of is this really what I want to do? Do I really want to put my body through it all physically? The traveling. I do love my life right now. I love being in New York with my family and going to Florida. I have a wedding coming up. Am I going to have kids right away? There are so many things going through my mind. On the flip side, I’m young, am I totally done yet? I know there is unfinished business for me. I just don’t know if right now is the time to get in there and get back to that unfinished business or do I wait. Are people going to forget about me? I always worry about that.”