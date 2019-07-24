Mandy Rose Says She’s Building A Brand Because Wrestling’s Not Going To Last Forever

In an interview with The Wrap, Mandy Rose said that she is trying to build a brand for herself because she knows that her time in wrestling isn’t going to last forever. Here are highlights:

On making opportunities for herself: “Being a WWE Superstar, you have– I don’t want to say a short shelf life, but it’s more like sometimes you’ve got to look to the future and you’ve gotta plan ahead. It’s not gonna last forever.”

On her time on Total Divas: “It was a really good opportunity for me, but it was also a learning experience as well. I got put on with all the women who had been in the company for a very long time and had been doing this for a lot longer, and I’m the rookie starting. It’s such a more mainstream demographic that watches ‘Total Divas.'”

On if the focus on her looks bothers her: “No, I love it. It’s part of my character. It makes me who I am. I always said, even in Developmental, ‘Yeah, I’m the beauty and all that. I’m the hot one, the sexy one — but I also have the brains and the strength to back it up.’ So, that was my biggest thing.”