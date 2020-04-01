Mandy Rose Says WrestleMania Will Be a Challenge Without Fans

Mandy Rose spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview discussing her involvement in the Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler match at WrestleMania and performing without fans in attendance. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On doing WrestleMania in an empty arena: “It’s going to definitely be a challenge for sure. I don’t know what to expect to be honest because we are based off our crowd, our sport is based off the interactions we get and the intimacy we get from our fans and it’s going to be really different. It’s going to be one of the biggest challenges we all have to face but I think we’re all going to get through it together. We are all about our fans and about putting on a show and it’s good that they can sit home with all this stuff going on and be able to still enjoy and watch us on the WWE Network.”

on wanting to face Bayley in the ring: “She was actually one of my first matches in NXT at a live event. She was the NXT Women’s Champion at the time and I really had no idea what I was doing. I was really new and, funny story, I actually put myself in a hold when I was trying to put her in a hold somehow and we will just never forget that story. So it’s kind of tricky because she actually has taught me a lot and she’s a big role model of mine and also a really good friend of mine who has helped me a lot with my career. But you know, now she’s got that women’s title and that’s what I want eventually.”