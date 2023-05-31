Mandy Rose Seemingly Reacts To Being Left Out of WWE NXT Video

Last night featured what appears to be the final match in the feud between Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, a weaponized steel cage match. A video played before the match showed the history between the pair, including their time in Toxic Attraction. However, several fans noted that Mandy Rose, the leader of the group before her release from WWE, was not included in the video. Rose herself seemingly reacted to the news, as she posted to Twitter several minutes after it was broadcast.

She wrote: “Wowww… All I gotta say.”

Rose was released from the company late last year, allegedly due to posting risque photos on her FanTime account.