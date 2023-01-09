wrestling / News
Mandy Rose Set For First Post-WWE Appearance Tomorrow
PWInsider reports that Mandy Rose is set for her first post-WWE appearance tomorrow, as she’ll appear on a talk show. She is in New York City today to film an appearance for Tamron Hall, which will air tomorrow on syndicated ABC stations.
The show’s official website notes that she will talk about her firing from WWE.
“Tamron has an exclusive interview with former WWE’s MANDY SACCOMANNO addressing her controversial firing from the WWE. Five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee, actress and comedian MARGARET CHO stops by to chat about her new comedy tour ‘Live and LIVID.’ Plus, an All-New Shop Tam Fam!!”
Her fiance, former NXT wrestler Tino Sabbatelli, is also in New York.
Rose tweeted about the appearance: “So excited for this! Everyone tune in to hear my story!”
