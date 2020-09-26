wrestling / News

Mandy Rose Shares Photos of Neon Fashion Nova Swimwear Shoot

September 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mandy Rose WWE

– WWE Superstar Mandy Rose shared some new photos on her Instagram account this week showing her wearing some new neon swimwear from Fashion Nova. You can check out her new photos below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mandy Rose, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading