Mandy Rose On If She Would Have Shaved Her Head In WWE

During a Q&A session for Monopoly Events (via Fightful), Mandy Rose spoke about her feud with Sonya Deville in WWE, which was originally planned to have a Hair vs. Hair match. However, that stipulation was dropped and it became Loser Leaves WWE when the two had a match at Summerslam.

He said: “Working with Sonya was great because we were best friends and knew each other so well. There was no bad will, we always took care of each other. We were each other all the time, so we talked about wrestling. Working with her during that whole time, it was weird again, because of COVID, unfortunately. If we did do the hair vs. hair match, would I have shaved my head? It depends, they would have had to pay me to shave my head a little more.“