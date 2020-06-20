wrestling / News
WWE News: Mandy Rose Slaps The Miz on Smackdown, New Day vs. Lucha House Party & Shorty G vs. Mojo Rawley Highlights
June 20, 2020
– Mandy Rose had enough of The Miz’s taunting on Smackdown and slapped him right across the face. During the Miz TV segment on tonight’s episode, Rose and Sonya Deville had another confrontation and when Miz got between the two of them and laughed at the situation, he got a slap from Mandy:
– WWE posted highlights from the New Day’s win over Lucha House Party, which was followed by a post-match attack from Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, as well as Shorty G’s victory over Mojo Rawley:
