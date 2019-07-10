wrestling / News
Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. Ember Moon & Mystery Partner Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
July 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will face Ember Moon and a partner to be revealed on next week’s episode of Smackdown. During tonight’s episode, Rose and Deville challenged Moon to find a partner for a match next week. Moon agreed and said that if she couldn’t find a partner, she’d face them alone.
Smackdown airs next week on Tuesday on USA Network.
.@WWEEmberMoon has 1️⃣ week to find a tag team partner to face the team of @WWE_MandyRose & @SonyaDevilleWWE! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/eP4TZvxyxw
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2019
