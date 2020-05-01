Otis Says Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville Can Be A ‘Top WWE Match’ If Given Opportunity

In an interview with SportsBible, Otis discussed how he thinks Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville could put on a match that rivals the matches put on by Charlotte Flair, Bayley, etc. if they are given the opportunity.

“When it comes down to getting that chance, she can show she can do a big one-on-one match, she can do all this,” Otis said. “I fully believe in her — everybody else believes in her. Bayley and Charlotte, like they’re known for those big matches, those awesome matches. And it’s just like me before we started doing certain singles matches — that my partner ‘Tucky’ with me — it’s like, ‘Can they do this match and [get the crowd behind them]?’ It becomes a thing once when we see Mandy vs Sonya, they have that emotional match, it’s gonna be one of those big top matches. Just as much as a Charlotte, a Bayley or a Sasha Banks match that everybody talks about. They just got to have the opportunity, man. It’s something that you only find out once it happens, man.”