wrestling / News
Mandy Rose And Sonya Deville Reportedly Practiced WWE SmackDown Segment
July 26, 2019 | Posted by
– This past Tuesday on WWE SmackDown, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville had an awkward segment where Rose expressed her excitement about an upcoming match against The IIconics. Sonya Deville asked, “are you saying next week we have a Women’s Tag Team Title match?” Rose answered, “Yup. And if we win, we deserve a Tag Team Title match.”
Mandy Rose everyone…. #WWE #SDLive
— Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) July 24, 2019
According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the segment was shot live, which explains why it wasn’t edited or re-shot. However, Rose and Deville reportedly practiced the promo all afternoon.
It’s unclear if Tuesday’s match will be for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles or not.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Being In Synch Creatively With Bully Ray, Dudleys Throwing Him in Actual Dumpster at One Night Stand
- Kofi Kingston Talks Overcoming the Starts and Stops of His WWE Career, Not Getting Booked on TV the Night After WrestleMania 25
- Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Reportedly Also Responsible For New Merchandise Ideas, Bischoff Had No Creative Input On Smackdown
- CM Punk Confirms He Received AEW Offer At One Point, Says He’s Still Under Contract To UFC