– This past Tuesday on WWE SmackDown, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville had an awkward segment where Rose expressed her excitement about an upcoming match against The IIconics. Sonya Deville asked, “are you saying next week we have a Women’s Tag Team Title match?” Rose answered, “Yup. And if we win, we deserve a Tag Team Title match.”

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the segment was shot live, which explains why it wasn’t edited or re-shot. However, Rose and Deville reportedly practiced the promo all afternoon.

It’s unclear if Tuesday’s match will be for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles or not.