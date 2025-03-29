Mandy Rose Says She’s Surprised She’s Never Mentioned On WWE NXT

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Mandy Rose said that she was surprised that as a former NXT Women’s champion, she is never mentioned on WWE TV at all. She previously spoke about what it would take for her to return to the company.

When asked if the lack of mention on TV surprises her, she said: “It does. I asked the same question you’re asking to be honest. I don’t know, I really don’t know what it was. I think, like circumstantial and there’s been a lot of the people in the company that have- things happen and time goes on and they come back and it is what it is. It’s a business, right, at the end of the day, and they usually look at it like that; it’s a business. I’ve never hung up the boots and said ‘I’m done.’ I’m still young and all that but if it made sense, I would definitely consider it. But that question I ask myself a lot too.“