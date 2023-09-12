wrestling / News

Mandy Rose Teases She Might ‘Be a Free Agent Soon’

September 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Mandy Rose Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on her Instagram story earlier, former WWE Superstar and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose answered a fan question if she will wrestle again. She wrote in response, “Funny you asked…your girl may or may not be a free agent soon.” You can see the stories post at the above link.

Rose was released by WWE in December of last year.

