wrestling / News
WWE News: Mandy Rose Teases Raw Appearance, Seth Rollins Hypes Cage Match
– The newly-traded Mandy Rose is teasing an appearance on tonight’s episode of Raw. The WWE star, who was traded to the brand as part of a ploy by The Miz to get Otis distracted and take his Money in the Bank briefcase, posted to Twitter on Monday:
“Hope y’all ready for #MandyNightRaw”
Hope y’all ready for #MandyNightRaw 😘 https://t.co/mr3wqDwQ0K
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) September 14, 2020
– Seth Rollins also posted to Twitter on Monday, promoting his Steel Cage match with Dominik Mysterio for tonight. Rollins wrote:
“Failure is not an option. Distractions will not be tolerated. Those who suffer the most are most likely to reach enlightenment. #ForTheGreaterGood #WWERaw”
Failure is not an option.
Distractions will not be tolerated.
Those who suffer the most are most likely to reach enlightenment. #ForTheGreaterGood#WWERaw
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 14, 2020
