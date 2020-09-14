WWE News: Mandy Rose Teases Raw Appearance, Seth Rollins Hypes Cage Match

– The newly-traded Mandy Rose is teasing an appearance on tonight’s episode of Raw. The WWE star, who was traded to the brand as part of a ploy by The Miz to get Otis distracted and take his Money in the Bank briefcase, posted to Twitter on Monday:

“Hope y’all ready for #MandyNightRaw”

– Seth Rollins also posted to Twitter on Monday, promoting his Steel Cage match with Dominik Mysterio for tonight. Rollins wrote:

“Failure is not an option. Distractions will not be tolerated. Those who suffer the most are most likely to reach enlightenment. #ForTheGreaterGood #WWERaw”