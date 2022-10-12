Mandy Rose Thanks Everyone For Support Following Passing of Her Brother

In a post on Instagram Stories, Mandy Rose confirmed the passing of her brother Richard Saccomanno and thanked everyone for their support. He passed away on October 3.

She wrote: “I just wanted to thank everyone who paid their respects for my brother. The last few days weren’t easy but we’re so thankful for all of our family and friends who supported us in this tragic time & celebrated Richie’s life. I know Richie would even be surprised to see how many people cared about him and loved him. Still feels like a bad dream. RIP Richie.. we love you.“