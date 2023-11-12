wrestling / News
Mandy Rose Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her to Be Herself More on TV
Mandy Rose had a seven year run with WWE, and she recalled some feedback she got from Vince McMahon toward the end of her time on the main roster. Rose appeared on Busted Open Radio and you can see a couple highlights from the conversation below, per Wrestling Inc:
On Vince McMahon telling her to be herself more: “There was a meeting with Vince, I remember, I will say. There was a meeting and he had told me that he loves my character and what I’m doing and all, but just be more me. I remember that was like the one thing. I felt like there was a part of me where I was maybe trying too hard to be that sexy character in a way.”
On her reaction to the meeting: “To me, I was actually really confused about it at first because when I had that conversation with Vince, obviously I needed to take that and listen to him. He’s –- you know this –- the guy to listen to.”
