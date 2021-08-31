wrestling / News
Mandy Rose vs. Sarray Added to Tonight’s NXT
– WWE.com has confirmed a new singles match for tonight’s WWE NXT broadcast on the USA Network. Mandy Rose will face Sarray in a one-on-one match. Here’s the full announcement:
Sarray battles Mandy Rose to kick off NXT
Mandy Rose is rolling with a new crew, but will that be enough for her to overcome Sarray?
Following their defeat at the hands of Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter last week, a dejected Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne found themselves in front of The Golden Goddess, who offered them an opportunity to join her going forward.
With some backup secured, Rose looks to make a statement in the opening match on NXT tonight against the dangerous Sarray.
Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
* Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Duke Hudson
* Roderick Strong vs. Ikemen Jiro
* Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* Mandy Rose vs. Sarray
* Ilja Dragunov to appear
* As Samoa Joe ascends to the throne as NXT champion, will a target be put on his back?