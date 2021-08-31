Mandy Rose vs. Sarray Added to Tonight’s NXT

– WWE.com has confirmed a new singles match for tonight’s WWE NXT broadcast on the USA Network. Mandy Rose will face Sarray in a one-on-one match. Here’s the full announcement:

Sarray battles Mandy Rose to kick off NXT

Mandy Rose is rolling with a new crew, but will that be enough for her to overcome Sarray?

Following their defeat at the hands of Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter last week, a dejected Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne found themselves in front of The Golden Goddess, who offered them an opportunity to join her going forward.

With some backup secured, Rose looks to make a statement in the opening match on NXT tonight against the dangerous Sarray.

Don’t miss NXT tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!