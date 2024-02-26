wrestling / News
Mandy Rose Says She Wanted To Be Taken More Seriously In Moving To WWE NXT
February 25, 2024
Mandy Rose went to NXT in 2021, and she said her goal there was to be taken a bit more seriously. Rose founded Toxic Attraction in the Tuesday night brand and had a lengthy run with the NXT Women’s Championship, and she spoke with McKenzie Mitchell about how she moved to the brand to get a little bit more edge to her.
“I went with the whole dark hair look and I just had kind of a different vibe going,” Rose said (courtesy of Wrestling Inc). “I just wanted to be a little edgier, I wanted to be taken more serious because it was always ‘The Golden Goddess’ and I wanted to switch it up.”
Rose was with the brand until December of 2022 when she was released due to content she was putting on her FanTime account.
