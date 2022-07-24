Mandy Rose Wants To Eventually Go Back to WWE Main Roster

In an interview with Corey Graves for WWE After the Bell (via Fightful), Mandy Rose spoke about her current run in WWE NXT 2.0 and said she wants to eventually go back to the main roster. Here are highlights:

On her current run in NXT: “I’m super grateful for everything that has come my way this past year, but I have to say that in the beginning I was a little taken back, of course. I really didn’t know what the reasoning was – why I was going back to ‘NXT’, but I knew in the back of my head and the back of my mind that this is going to be something really good. Anything I’ve ever done in my past before wrestling, I’ve always kind of had the drive and put in the hard work to create whatever I wanted to create and it’s a blank slate. I can create whatever I want.”

On wanting to go back to the main roster: “100%. I am definitely enjoying my time in ‘NXT’, but at the end of the day, of course, I want to be back on ‘Raw’ or ‘SmackDown’. I think I will be, and I think people better show some respect and show what I’ve accomplished at this point. Whether it’s defending my NXT Women’s Title or whether I’m back up there trying to get the ‘Raw’ Women’s Championship or the ‘SmackDown Women’s Championship.”