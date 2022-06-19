wrestling / News
Mandy Rose in a White Bikini, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
June 19, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Charlotte Flair, Damian Priest as the Ambassador of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose in a white bikini, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Mustafa Ali pumping a punching bag, Rick Boogs looking jacked, Xia Brookside, Cora Jade taking a gym selfie, Raquel Gonzalez going on a walk in her bikini, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/cIws5SHrsx pic.twitter.com/Ajoo4ILkkT
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2022
