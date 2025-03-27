Mandy Rose Would Consider Wrestling Return, Doesn’t Know If WWE Would Want Her Back

Mandy Rose says she’s felt “a little erased” from WWE and isn’t sure how they feel about her. Rose appeared on Busted Open Radio and during her conversation, she was asked about WWE referring to Stephanie Vaquer as the first-ever double women’s Champion in NXT. As previously noted, some fans (and Rose) disputed that notion as she had held up the the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT UK Women’s Championship, although that was a title unification and was never recognized as the holder of two titles simultaneously.

Rose was asked on the show about not being referenced on NXT TV and more; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On if it surprises her that she’s not referenced on WWE TV: “It does. I really don’t know what it was. Circumstantial, and there have been a lot of people in the company where things happen and time goes on and they come back. It’s a business, at the end of the day, and they look at it like a business. I have no idea what it is. I thought maybe I’d be back too, wrestling in general. The cards right now for me, I’m doing really well and does it make sense for me to go back to wrestling? I don’t know, and that’s something I’m still unsure about. I’ve never hung up the boots and said I’m done. I’m still young. If it made sense, I would definitely consider it.”

On a possible Royal Rumble appearance: “I don’t know if they would accept me back. I don’t know how they feel. I’ve never had a conversation. Are they really offended with what happened? I don’t know. Maybe they just don’t want to be associated with me anymore, in a sense, because I feel like I’m a little bit erased in certain scenarios. NXT did mention me not too long ago. It was a promo package and they were talking about the women in general evolving, which was cool. That gave me a little glimmer of hope, ‘Oh, I got a little recognition there.’ I feel like I am a little erased from their rolodex of superstars. I could be wrong.”