Mandy Rose Hypes WWE SummerSlam Week Tryouts, Application Form Released

As previously reported, WWE will hold a talent tryout during SummerSlam week in Las Vegas. The company promoted the opportunity as giving “elite male and female athletes and performers the opportunity to showcase their abilities with the goal of being selected to begin training at the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla.”

WWE has released a new video featuring Mandy Rose hyping up the tryout, including promoting the application form for those interested in attending.

The form asks for general information and features a questionnaire with questions on the applicant’s background, experience, and other relevant information related to the tryout.

You can watch the clip below and access the WWE tryout form at this link.