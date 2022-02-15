Mania Club Announces Details For WrestleMania 38 Tailgate Party

The 5th annual Mania Club WrestleMania tailgate party is set for April 2nd and 3rd, and the full details have been released. The ticket page for the tailgate party has all the details, and you can see the announcement below:

All you can eat & all you can drink outside WrestleMania 38 in Dallas!

Kick off your pilgrimage to WrestleMania with the BIGGEST party of WrestleMania week.

Join us for one day, or get the full experience and take advantage of TWO DAY Combo Pricing!

Enjoy all-you-can-eat, all-you-can-drink beer (plus select spirits) and soft drinks, live DJ, the legendary Mania Club cosplay contest, and much more!

Admission includes:

* All-you-can-drink beer (21+ only)

* All-you-can-eat by WORLD FAMOUS Pecan Lodge (seriously…if you’ve never had their food, you’re missing out)

* Entry into the Mania Club cosplay contest – wear your gear and you could win!

* Games

* Prizes

* Giveaways, Raffles & much more

What’s on the menu?

Day One: Mouthwatering BBQ Sandwich Buffet

Featuring Brisket + Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwiches and Three Cheese Mac w/ Crumbled Bacon and Potato Salad sides.

Day Two: The G.O.A.T Street Taco Buffet

Featuring Smoked Brisket Barbacoa, Pulled Pork + Shredded Chicken. House-Made Tortilla Chips & Fire-Roasted Salsa. Served with Pico de Gallo, Avocado Crema & Cotija Cheese with Cilantro-Lime rice & Black Beans sides.

Vegetarian options available by request. Contact us for details.

Enjoy all you can drink beer with your favorite beer and ciders!

Plus, enjoy rail liquor while supplies last!

21+ only – and as always, please drink responsibly.

Cue the music!

Wear your best fit and you could WIN!

Strut your stuff as you take center stage at our tailgate’s legendary cosplay contest and you could WIN! From the Undertaker and Kane, to the Iron Shiek to the Boss N Hug Connection, you never know who’s going to show up to pop the crowd and entertain the masses!

Add transportation and get to the showcase of the immortals in comfort and style!

For $50 round-trip per day, you can get hassle-free transport to AT&T Stadium from Downtown Dallas.