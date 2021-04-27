Mansoor Announces He Got Married Over the Weekend

– WWE Superstar Mansoor has announced marriage. He and his wife were married over the weekend. The wrestler announced the news on his social media accounts, and WWE congratulated him as well, which you can see below.

He noted in the caption of his Instagram post, “Here’s to forever.” The WWE.com article noted that he is WWE’s first Saudi Arabian-born Superstar, along with his recent undefeated streak on 205 Live:

