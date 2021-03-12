wrestling / News

Mansoor Currently On Huge Winning Streak

March 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
205 Live Mansoor

It was noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mansoor is on one of the biggest winning streaks of anyone in modern wrestling. His last loss was on August 23, 2019 at a house show in Sanford, Florida. On that show, he lost to Dominik Dijakovic. He hasn’t lost since then in 45 matches. Due to the pandemic, he hasn’t wrestled as much as he would have prior to that.

