Mansoor Recalls Match At WWE Crown Jewel 2019, Infamous Flight Delay

Mansoor had one of his his first major matches for WWE at Crown Jewel 2019, and he recently recalled working the show and the famous flight delay afterward. The now-former WWE star had made a few appearances on NXT and won a battle royal at WWE Super Showdown that year, but his first big singles match was facing Cesaro at the Saudi Arabia show, which became infamous for a lengthy delay after the show for the talents’ flight. There have been a number of stories and speculation about the cause of the delay, which was officially chalked up as a mechanical failure.

Mansoor spoke about the show recently on an appearance on Keepin’ It 100, and you can see some highilghts below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his match with Cesaro at the show: “While I was at the show, people kept telling me, ‘Hey this match you have, it’s really important, don’t screw it up.’ There was a lot riding on this match, and I didn’t know until after; apparently, there was a dispute between WWE and the Saudi Sports Authority regarding the TV rights to showing the show… Vince himself said that this has to be a WrestleMania-level match.”

On the reason for the flight delay: “My opinion is that, allegedly, the Saudi government can do whatever the hell it wants. [laugh] Listen, I gotta go back and make a ton of money touring the Middle East, so I’m choosing my words carefully.”