Mansoor on How He Emotionally Dealt With His WWE Release

– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, former WWE Superstar Mansoor discussed his recent WWE release, why he isn’t bitter about it, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mansoor on his WWE release: “I’m not like bitter about it. It doesn’t like … it did bother me, believe me, but 90 days is a long time. And at a certain point, you’re in bed and you’re trying to go to sleep and all you can think about is, ‘What did I do wrong? What could I have done better?’ And at some point, you’re like, ‘I can’t live like this. I gotta just try and make the most of it and make the best of it,’ and that’s exactly when it turned on for me like probably a month after I got let go.”

On his lack of ring time being frustrating: “There were periods of time where I would go months without taking a single bump, where I wasn’t in the ring for a minute, and you know, you can train and you can try and stay in shape and keep that ring rust off but it really gets to your soul.”

On being ready to show what he’s made of: “So now I can say — and I’m proud of it — if I fail, I fail because of me. And if I succeed, I succeed because of me, and I’m so content with that. I’m so happy and I’m so excited to be able to go out there and say, ‘Listen, for whatever happened in WWE, what you’re about to see is who I really am.’ And you’re about to get the most serious and real indicator of my talent, and if it goes great, phenomenal. If it doesn’t, I’ll fade off into the sunset.”

Mansoor is set to make his GCW debut later this month.