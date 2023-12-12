Mansoor Set To Make GCW Debut In January

Mansoor has set his GCW debut for late January. GCW announced on Monday that the WWE alumnus will make his debut at GCW Look At Me, which takes place on January 26th in Tampa, Florida.

Mansoor was among those released from WWE in September following the company’s merger with the UFC into TKO Group Holdings. He and Mace made a surprise appearance at Deadlock Pro Wrestling’s 2nd Anniversary show over the weekend.