Mansoor Set To Make GCW Debut In January
December 11, 2023 | Posted by
Mansoor has set his GCW debut for late January. GCW announced on Monday that the WWE alumnus will make his debut at GCW Look At Me, which takes place on January 26th in Tampa, Florida.
Mansoor was among those released from WWE in September following the company’s merger with the UFC into TKO Group Holdings. He and Mace made a surprise appearance at Deadlock Pro Wrestling’s 2nd Anniversary show over the weekend.
*TAMPA UPDATE*
Just Signed:
MANSOOR makes his GCW Debut on 1/26 in TAMPA!
Plus:
ANDRADE
BLAKE CHRISTIAN
NICK GAGE
MAKI ITOH
MASHA SLAMOVICH
BUSSY
Get Tix:https://t.co/3jXferejSD
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Fri 1/26 – 8PM
Egypt Shrine Center
Tampa FL pic.twitter.com/OfVjj3qynU
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 12, 2023