Mansoor on Learning He’d Join Raw the Day It Happened, the Finish to His Match With Sheamus

– Scott Fishman with TV Insider recently spoke to WWE Superstar Mansoor, who joined the Raw roster earlier this week. Below are some highlights.

Mansoor on finding out he’d join Raw the day it happened: “I found out the day of. That’s the great thing about being a WWE superstar. When you go to work, you are kept on your toes. It’s exciting. I’ve been coming to the ThunderDome for the last two months doing Main Event. I think people have been taking a look at me and seeing if I’m ready. I was hoping this day would come. A member of the production team on Monday came to me, shook my hand, and said, ‘Hey, welcome to the team.’ I can’t tell you how happy that made me.”

On the ending to the match with Sheamu: “I was having those matches on 205 Live and felt I was getting momentum. Then someone pointed out [that] if I include the NXT live events in Florida before the pandemic I would be on a 25-match win streak. I had no idea. I didn’t want to put too much attention to it because I didn’t want to brag. I wanted to keep my head down, work, and be humble. Then it got to 45 and people started to report about it. I was hoping it didn’t end anticlimactically. The thing about the undefeated streak I learned was [that] momentum is key. Wins can really build and bring the best out of my opponents.”

Mansoor on getting praise from Triple H: “Having his support means the world. I’m an indicator of how successful the Performance Center can be. I had some experience before joining WWE [but] being in this company and on live television, it’s a whole new ball game. You learn how to be a wrestler before coming here. Then you come here, you learn how to become a WWE superstar. They are two sides of the same coin, but also completely different. I’ve spoken to [Triple H] a few times and every time I feel like I’ve learned something.”