Mansoor Open To Working For AEW, Wants To Prove Himself To Fans

Mansoor says that he’s open to working for AEW and hopes to prove himself to the wrestling world in 2024. The WWE alumnus spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On potentially working for AEW: “I love AEW. Primarily because I have a lot of really close friends who for whatever reason don’t work for WWE anymore, and their families are fed and taken care of because of AEW and Tony Khan and their team. So for that, I’ll always be eternally grateful, especially for the people who got let go during the pandemic. There are people who would’ve been deported. I mean, there are people who would’ve had to leave America if not for the fact that they got a work visa, in some cases [from] AEW, in some cases [from] Impact. So for that reason, I mean, I will always be gratuitous that those options exist and that AEW exists as that sort of alternative because it’s so incredibly important.”

On wanting to prove himself to wrestling fans: “I always kind of felt like, and I hate talking about myself in this way, but I do really feel like this run, on the indies, and wherever that takes me around the world, is going to be so instrumental in sort of creating a perception of me that I feel is more accurate to who I am. I feel like I haven’t had a performance that I can really, really, really be proud of in the ring since that Mustafa Ali match. And before that, it was Cesaro.

“It was so few and far between, but now I feel like ‘I’m going to go to every single town and every single country, and I’m going to shock people. I’m going to have Match of the Night everywhere I go.’ And people are going to laugh. They’re going to say ‘Mansoor? Yeah right.’ But you’re going to be surprised, I promised. You’re going to be super surprised. I am going out there like a man with a mission, 100%. And I hope I get to do that in AEW and Impact/TNA, all these companies that will have me, because I want to show as many people as possible what they’re missing.”