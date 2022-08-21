wrestling / News

Mansoor Reacts To Attack From Hit Row On Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

August 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Maximum Male Models Mace Mansoor WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

During last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Hit Row interrupted a segment featuring the Maximum Male Models, throwing them out of the ring before rapping. In a post on Twitter, Mansoor gave his thoughts on the group.

He wrote: “yoû want mÿ opinión on Hit Row? put ån “S” bêfore the H. thėn put ā “S U C K S A S S” aftęr the W.

