Mansoor Reacts To Attack From Hit Row On Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

During last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Hit Row interrupted a segment featuring the Maximum Male Models, throwing them out of the ring before rapping. In a post on Twitter, Mansoor gave his thoughts on the group.

He wrote: “yoû want mÿ opinión on Hit Row? put ån “S” bêfore the H. thėn put ā “S U C K S A S S” aftęr the W.”