Mansoor References Bane From The Dark Knight Rises in Response to T-Bar Insult

– On last night’s WWE 205 Live, Mansoor defeated Jake Atlas in a singles match. However, T-Bar wasn’t happy about that development and commented on it via Twitter. T-Bar tweeted, “We hate every @WWE Superstar. Especially this guy. Deserves a punch square in his face. #RETRIBUTION.”

Mansoor later joked about T-Bar’s mask, referencing Bane from The Dark Knight Rises. He tweeted, “If I pull that off will you die?”

It appears Mansoor knows very well how to deal with insults from T-Bar by making fun of the Retribution member’s mask. You can view that Twitter exchange below.