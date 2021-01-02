wrestling / News
Mansoor References Bane From The Dark Knight Rises in Response to T-Bar Insult
January 2, 2021 | Posted by
– On last night’s WWE 205 Live, Mansoor defeated Jake Atlas in a singles match. However, T-Bar wasn’t happy about that development and commented on it via Twitter. T-Bar tweeted, “We hate every @WWE Superstar. Especially this guy. Deserves a punch square in his face. #RETRIBUTION.”
Mansoor later joked about T-Bar’s mask, referencing Bane from The Dark Knight Rises. He tweeted, “If I pull that off will you die?”
It appears Mansoor knows very well how to deal with insults from T-Bar by making fun of the Retribution member’s mask. You can view that Twitter exchange below.
If I pull that off will you die?
— Mansoor (منصور الشهيل) (@KSAMANNY) January 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Zicky Dice Is A Free Agent, Hints Nick Aldis Tried To Hurt His Career While Discussing Time In NWA
- Hulk Hogan Explains Why He Never ‘Passed the Torch’ Before His Match With The Rock
- WWE Planning Another Fiend vs. Randy Orton Match For Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Arn Anderson On Scott Steiner’s Transformation Into Big Poppa Pump, Mike Awesome’s Run In WCW