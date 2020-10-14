Mansoor Revealed as Mystery Man on The Bump, Says He’s ‘More Than Just Two Shows in Saudi Arabia a Year’

– During today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, NXT Superstar Mansoor was revealed as the masked mystery man behind the Your Big Shot segments. You can see a video of the big reveal below. Mansoor noted the following in the segment:

“I have done everything this company has asked me to do. I have stood in front of some of the greatest athletes in the world in front of 60,000 people, and I have taken them to the limit. I have beaten them, or I’ve been in the pre-show commentary of TakeOver. No matter what it was, I made the absolute most out of every single moment, but I want more! That’s why I did this! That’s why I put on this costume. That’s why I put on this mask because I feel like everybody’s already made up their minds about me, and I hate it! Every single time I step into that ring, or when I hold a microphone, I try to surprise people because that’s what it means to me to be a professional wrestler, to be a WWE Superstar. I want to show people something they’ve never seen! I want to just shock people that this kid from the other side of the world can be so damn good! I’m more than just two shows in Saudi Arabia a year. I’m a WWE Superstar!”

You can view a video of that clip and reveal below: