Mansoor Says He’ll Be Competing at WWE Super ShowDown

Mansoor will be back in action when WWE returns to Saudi Arabia at Super ShowDown this month. The WWE star, who has appeared at the last two Saudi events, confirmed to Arab News that he’ll be competing at Super ShowDown on February 27th.

“I know I will be competing at Super Showdown, but I haven’t found out who my opponent will be yet,” he said. “But I get the feeling that now it’s going to be a bit more of an even playing field, where both of us are going to be able to feel each other out and see what we’re going into.”

Mansoor also posted to his Instagram account with a caption in Arabic asking fans who they want him to compete against. Answers from the fans included Mustafa Ali, Sami Zayn, Brock Lesnar, and Adam Cole among others.