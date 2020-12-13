wrestling / News
Mansoor Says The Undertaker Is His Favorite Wrestler of All Time
WWE has posted a new video online in which Mansoor talks about why The Undertaker is his favorite WWE wrestler of all time.
He said: “When I was a kid, my favorite wrestler was The Undertaker. Hands down the most amazing wrestler I’ve ever seen. I think overall my favorite wrestler is The Undertaker, and you know he just retired so it was a very emotional moment for me because my entire life there has been an Undertaker. From the moment I was born, there was an Undertaker. His career has been longer than my entire life. He’s such a larger than life presence. I have so many memories of being a kid and watching the moments that he … like there was this Survivor Series where Randy Orton was in the ring and he had just won a match and they drag in a coffin, and lightning hits the coffin and it gets set on fire. Then The Undertaker just kicks down the door and everyone goes [immitates crowd reacting excitedly]. There is nothing else in the world you can get the exact same feeling as watching a man kick the door of a coffin down that’s set on fire by a lightning bolt. That’s why WWE is amazing and that’s why I wanted to be apart of it.”
.@undertaker’s greatness knows no borders. @KSAMANNY shared thoughts on his favorite Superstar of all-time with students at @GEA_SA. pic.twitter.com/qnjMwGbV77
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Rikishi Taking Hell In A Cell Bump At Armageddon 2000, Why It One Of WWE’s Best Matches That Year
- First Owen Hart Action Figure in Two Decades Sells Out in Minutes
- Backstage Details On Talent’s Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Decision To Send Certain WWE Stars To PC
- Mike Chioda On Refereeing Rock vs. Hogan At WrestleMania X8, What Razor Ramon Told Him Before RAW Match With 1-2-3 Kid