Mansoor On Vince McMahon Changing Up WWE Raw After WrestleMania 39

Mansoor recently confirmed that Vince McMahon made heavy changes to the episode of WWE Raw after WrestleMania. McMahon was reported to be “heavily involved” in the episode after Raw, which came on the back of WWE announcing its acquisition by Endeavor earlier that day, and is said to have changed several matches, segments and the order of the show. Mansoor talked about that day on his Twitch stream with Mace after their release late last week, noting that among the chances was the addition of Omos to the show.

“Raw after Mania. Card is up, show is rehearsed,” Mansoor said (per Fightful). “Hunter has been running the show for a while. Mania was a huge success. We weren’t on it because we were told we were being taken off TV right before. We’re sitting backstage and in catering with Omos. He’s got some disgusting slop on his plate. He gets a call, answers the phone, gets up and runs out. We’re looking at him, we’re with Tyson Kidd [TJ Wilson]. Ten minutes later we’re like, ‘did [Omos] just leave his pile of food here?'”

He continued, “It was a call saying, ‘Omos, you’re booked for Raw in an hour, you need to go get your gear.’ He didn’t bring his gear because he wasn’t supposed to work the show. He had to run back to his hotel and get his gear from when he worked Mania. Vince came through and just changed the whole show an hour before. Suddenly, the first match after WrestleMania was Omos squashing Elias, for no reason.”