Mansoor On Why He Stopped Being Booked For WWE’s Saudi Arabia Shows

Mansoor was a regular on the Saudi Arabia shows until after Crown Jewel 2021, and he talked about that run coming to an end in a new interview. The WWE alumnus was the first Saudi wrestler signed to the company and worked a number of the Saudi shows, but was conspicuously absent from the shows after 2021. Speaking with Denise Salcedo, he explained that it was a matter of the country wanting bigger names for the PPVs.

“Basically, [Saudi Arabia] had told Vince [McMahon], they were like, ‘We’d prefer to have big stars,” Mansoor recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “It is what it is. I took it as a challenge, like Sami Zayn, who I look up to tremendously.”

He continued, “[Zayn] is a guy who has Arab heritage and he’s Muslim but it was never all he was, and I think that was the point that people were trying to make to me. It’s amazing to be proud of that and for that to be a part of you because it’ll always be a part of you because it’s who you are, but when that’s all you are it’s difficult for people outside of that cultural sphere to connect with you, and because WWE is a global company and because you have to appeal to the most amount of people you can.”

Mansoor was released from WWE in September and is now working with Mace on the independent scene.