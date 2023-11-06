Mansoor Says His Winning Streak In WWE Hurt His Chances At a Title Run

Mansoor had a lengthy winning streak on WWE TV, and he says it actually hurt his chances at a title run. The former WWE star had a run of wins on WWE Main Event and 205 Live that reached 49 straight before he lost his Raw debut in 2021 by disqualification. Asked about it during a Reddit AMA, Mansoor noted that the streak was actually the result of a mandate from the top of the company and that it meant he was never in the mix for a title.

“I’m proud of that 205 run and was glad I got the opportunity to show more of what I was capable of,” he wrote. “Sadly, the streak was merely a byproduct of a mandate from up top that I couldn’t lose, so it was never going to lead into anything.”

He continued, “I was told I couldn’t even lose by being the person not pinned in a tag or multi-man match, so winning the title was out of the question. Very creatively stifling and made it so I couldn’t regularly appear on NXT.”

Mansoor was released from his WWE contract in late September following the WWE-UFC merger into TKO Groups under Endeavor.