wrestling / News
Mansoor Wins 50-Man Battle Royal At WWE Super Showdown (Pics, Video)
Mansoor won the 50-man battle royal at WWE Super Showdown. Highlights are below.
The ring has been reinforced. The largest #BattleRoyal in @WWE history is about to begin!#WWESSD pic.twitter.com/QH3F2RepBZ
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
Come on, guys. That's SO 2018.@TitusONeilWWE #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/UQpPkKnwy7
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
There are 50 men in this ring.
We repeat, 🗣 THERE ARE 50 MEN IN THIS RING!!!!#WWESSD pic.twitter.com/s4W1IjUP7r
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2019
Hang in there, @AliWWE!!!! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/qAmBFX36sd
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 7, 2019
We have ourselves a TAG TEAM STANDOFF, people!#WWESSD pic.twitter.com/vwWZqZryth
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2019
This time, being under the ring is a STRATEGY for @TitusONeilWWE! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/woIwrs2Zer
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 7, 2019
Be careful in there, @KSAMANNY! #WWESSD #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/ASQDSRdzhr
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 7, 2019
This #BattleRoyal has officially gotten the @otiswwe treatment.#WWESSD pic.twitter.com/09MCV3WP9O
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
The #VikingRaiders, #HeavyMachinery and #AOP in ONE RING at #WWESSD? You know this is going to be BIG! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/AZdQRDJEmZ
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
SO. MUCH. POWER. @WWECesaro #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/344jUA6XuB
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2019
HE'S DONE IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!@KSAMANNY has won the biggest #BattleRoyal in @WWE history at #WWESSD!!! pic.twitter.com/1jcQlN0aWf
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Another Account Of Incident Between Fan and Velvet Sky At ROH Live Event This Past Weekend
- Eric Bischoff on the Challenges AEW Will Face In Selling Advertising, Why AEW Should Aim to Be Different
- Jim Ross Recalls Heat Between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart Over Playgirl Promo, Michaels’ Personal Issues At the Time
- Dustin Rhodes Recalls Vince McMahon Pitching Him the Goldust Character, How Savio Vega Helped Him Get the Character Over