Former WWE Wrestler Manu Hospitalized For Heart Condition, GoFundMe Launched

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for former WWE wrestler Afa Anao’i Jr, aka Manu, who was recently hospitalized for heart issues. At this time, $2,155 has been raised for the $100,000 goal.

I am writing to ask for help for my brother and hero, Afa Anoa’i Jr. He is currently fighting for his life at the moment. Afa was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, September 23rd finding out that he has a severe and unexpected complex cardiac issue. He went through many tests and major cardiac procedures. His heart injection fraction is only working at 35% and his heart is filling with fluid by the hours. Afa has an extremely long road to recovery. He has major medical bills, and medications needed. So we are asking for any help that you can give. My brother is so young and unexplainable for him to be going through this is at 38 years old. Afa has two amazing and bright children that need their father. Afa has such a vibrant and loving personality, and has always been there for those in need. Afa always has been that guy to go above and beyond for everyone, and is loved by many.

Any medical crisis like this always entails major medical expenses for both him and his family. So we are fundraising to ensure that Afa and his family have the support they need to defray those expenses, and also put Afa on the road to recovery. Anyone who knows my brother Afa, knows what an extraordinary person he is. At this time, I ask that we show up for him the way that he would always show up for us.