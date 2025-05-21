Maple Leaf Pro and Battle Arts Academy Team Up To Train Future Canadian Wrestlers

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling and Battle Arts Academy have announced a partnership to help train the next generation of Canadian wrestlers.

Ontario, Canada (May 19, 2025) – MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (MLP) today announced a landmark partnership with the renowned Battle Arts Academy, forming a joint venture to scout, train, and showcase the next generation of Canadian professional wrestling talent.

The newly resurrected MLP is North America’s fastest-growing promotion and boasts a major international platform. Battle Arts Academy, based in Mississauga, Ontario, is a world-class training facility founded by WWE star Santino Marella.

Together, MLP and Battle Arts will provide a comprehensive, unmatched pathway for aspiring athletes from grassroots development to international exposure alongside the biggest names in the sport. MLP’s Can-Am Dojo in Windsor, Ontario, led by Canadian wrestling superstar and head coach Josh Alexander, will serve as a primary training and development hub. Under Alexander’s leadership, the Can-Am Dojo continues its proud tradition of producing top-tier talent ready for the global stage.

“This partnership underlines our commitment to the future of Canadian wrestling,” said Scott D’Amore, President of MAPLE LEAF PRO. “Battle Arts Academy has been producing elite talent for years, and by combining our resources—including the Can-Am Dojo and its head coach Josh Alexander—we’re creating the premier pipeline for Canadian wrestlers to develop and thrive both nationally and globally.”

The joint venture will launch with regular tryouts, scouting combines, advanced training camps, and developmental showcases. Select athletes will earn exclusive opportunities to perform at internationally streamed MLP events and gain mentorship from some of Canada’s top wrestling minds and performers.

“Battle Arts Academy was founded to create world-class performers with a strong foundation in both sport and entertainment,” said Anthony Carelli, founder of Battle Arts Academy. “This partnership gives our talent a direct pipeline to the biggest stage in Canada. It’s a game-changer for young wrestlers nationwide.”

Further details on talent recruitment events, developmental programming, and co-branded showcases will be announced in the coming weeks.