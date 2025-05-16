wrestling / News
Maple Leaf Pro Releases Early Bret Hart Compilation, Full Match From MLP Mayhem
May 16, 2025 | Posted by
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling released a couple of videos including a compilation of early Bret Hart matches. You can see the videos below, which include the compilation of Hart from his Buddy Hart days and the full Kaito Kiyomiya vs. Sheldon Jean match from MLP Mayhem night one:
